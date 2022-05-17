“I am very pleased that despite being the most attacked president of the last 100 years, the answer is freedom and not censorship.”

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

President López Obrador congratulated himself on May 10 on the Reforma poll that registered an increase in his popularity. “That’s why I’m very happy, because before a campaign like this didn’t resist.” He was referring to what he claims has been a media campaign against him. “The people can no longer be deceived, although there are still some who hold on, not López-Dóriga, but Loret de Mola, Sarmiento, the columnists, all of them, from Reforma. There is no one objective, plural, that is not tendentious , who is not against us, one”.

On May 11, when speaking about the incident involving two Volaris planes at the Mexico City International Airport, he commented: “What does one airport have to do with the other, the possible, supposed accident, which has even been clarified by the of the line that there was no risk? But we are not going to get into that, because Ciro Gómez Leyva or Sarmiento are going to say yes. Because they are angry and they are not honest. They are not going to be able to say ‘we were wrong’ or to do a thorough investigation; no, no, it’s the caricature”.

It seems to me that President López Obrador does not pay attention to the great diversity of views on his government in the national and international media. There is no campaign against him, as he has stated so many times by saying that no president has been as attacked as him since Madero. In fact, I am convinced that a journalist who says that everything is good or that everything is bad is not a journalist but a simple propagandist.

When López Obrador from the opposition affirmed that there was an “information fence” to prevent the media from covering his activities, I interviewed him several times both on radio and television. Once he called my radio program with Guadalupe Juárez to present his point of view against the opinion of another interviewee. We gave him space and he talked for a long time without hesitation. For me it was essential to have the point of view of the main opposition leader in the country.

I have frequently questioned his actions as president, but I have also questioned his predecessors. To Enrique Peña Nieto, for example, I criticized his “fiscal reform”, which was nothing more than a tax increase. I questioned Felipe Calderón for the “war on drugs.”

Have I been biased, not very objective, in my comments about President López Obrador? Curious that you say that. I was one of the few columnists who maintained: “I do not find any improper act between José Ramón López Beltrán, son of President López Obrador, and the American firm Baker Hughes Company” (3.4.2021). I wrote it not because I am defending the president’s son, but because I was convinced by the study by the R. McConnell Group. When I was dismissed from Grupo Radio Centro in 2019, after 34 years of work, because the company wanted hosts and commentators related to the government, I publicly denied that the dismissal was on the orders of AMLO. I affirmed that the owners of the media have the right to choose their drivers. Similarly, I have applauded the president’s prudence in public spending and his personal commitment to the fight against poverty, although I think that the policies he has applied are not the best to achieve that purpose.

Sometimes I get the impression that the president only remembers negative comments about himself. I’m sorry, because I believe that politics should be dialogue and agreements, not disqualifications.

NATO

Putin thought that by invading Ukraine he would weaken NATO, but the result has been the opposite. The alliance, despised and weakened by Donald Trump, has grown stronger and closer than ever. Finland and Sweden have applied to join.