Jose Maria Campagnoli As a child he wanted to be an aviator but ended up following in the footsteps of his father Darío Rodolfo Mauro Campagnoli who was a labor judge and presided over the association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice. In addition, he was the founder of the Forja group that was opened from the UCR together with Arturo Jauretche and Raúl Scalabrini Ortiz.

The now head of the 33rd prosecutor’s office in the Saavedra neighborhood abandoned rugby for veterans as a pillar of the San Patricio Club with two broken bones, after the impeachment they did to him in 2014.

Now, at age 60, his greatest sporting ambition is to complete the tetrathlon in Bariloche (swimming, kayaking, mountain biking and trekking) in less than the 4 hours and 11 minutes it took him the last time.

Campagnoli was born in the Anchorena sanatorium in the Capital and he is the youngest of five siblings. He lived his adolescence in a large house in Belgrano. His older sister Marta was a clerk (she died of a terminal illness); Carlos is a lawyer; Darío is an agronomist and Marcela is a history teacher, lawyer and current national deputy of Juntos por el Cambio.

Young José María did not militate in any political group in the law career of the UBA. Instead, her two sisters were affiliated with radicalism.

As he is almost 1.90 and weighs a hundred kilos, at 17 years old He worked as a bartender at the Minoa bowling alley. Later, he was hooked as a “pinche” in a court and, after graduating, he was appointed legal secretary. In 1993, he was appointed head of the 33rd prosecutor’s office in Saavedra.

He investigated the resonant cases as Spartacus against former judge Norberto Oyarbide, crimes of the bar brava de River, the enrichment of the former PJ councilor José Manuel Pico and started with the Ruta del Dinero K. On his messy desk there is always a thermos and a mate. On the attic of the house, where the 33rd prosecutor’s office works, he watched on Wednesday on a 32-inch TV the verdict of the Money Route K trial.

He was suspended from office between 2013 and 2014 while he was subjected to an unjustified impeachment trial to be removed from office. An unprecedented popular mobilization pushed back Cristina Kirchner’s intention to kick him out. He was reinstated in his position in late 2014 and never used a cell phone.

In 2011 he was widowed, with five children between eleven and nineteen. His wife, Dolores Piñeiro, with whom he was married for twenty years, died as a result of the injuries caused by the trailer truck that had collided with his car.

He practices Catholicism and was a member of the former group of prosecutors known as The Centaurs led by former attorney general Norberto Quantín.

At the hands of Quantín, he was Undersecretary of Security of the Prime Minister of Justice of Néstor Kirchner, Gustavo Béliz, who resigned in 2004 after having denounced serious maneuvers by the SIDE and having fought with the then president.

