Rodrigue Kwizera from Burundi and Rahel Daniel from Eritrea write their names in the roll of honor of the 66th Campaccio Cross Country. For the Azzurri great race by Nadia Battocletti, fourth overall and Yeman Crippa, on the third step of the podium. SAN GIORGIO SU LEGNANO (MI) A hungry lion, this is the spirit in the Campaccio race of Yeman Crippa who tried and believed by attacking and leaping to the lead in the fourth of five scheduled laps. He didn’t win, he finished third, a podium that inspires morale and makes the fans dream in the stands of the Angelo Alberti Stadium in San Giorgio su Legnano and the whole of Italy that loves sport and athletics. Applause for the courage and will of Crippa but also of Nadia Battocletti (Fiamme Azzurre), fourth just off the podium in this 66th Campaccio Cross Country organizer always with great skill by Us Sangiorgese thanks to the precious support of 86 very passionate volunteers. it was the right one, gray sky and a little mist that served as the perfect background for one of the most beautiful pages in the history of Italian athletics. All the premises were there, on the eve Campaccio was awarded the World Athletics Heritage Plaque by the Director of the Heritage Department of World Athletics Chris Turner, the third event in Italy to receive this rare honor. Men’s competition immediately very heated with the Burundian Rodrigue Kwizera and the Bahraini Birahnu Balew, both making their debut at Campaccio, who trailed a group of eight athletes for two laps, including the Azzurri Yeman Crippa (Fiamme Oro), Yohanes “Yoghi” Chiappinelli (Carabinieri Athletics Section) and Iliass Aouani (Fiamme Azzurre) and the highly anticipated Ugandan, third in 2021, Oscar Chelimo. With great courage, on the fourth lap, Yeman Crippa launched an attack that frayed the group, leaving the Azzurri behind and just behind Chelimo. The decisive last lap sees Kwizera sprint on Balew, both at the finish line in 28’42” separated by a whisker after an exciting and spectacular final sprint that gave the Burundian Rodrigue Kwizera the victory in the photo finish. For the first time Burundi enters the golden register of Campaccio winners. Official start of the women’s race at 14.30 with Nadia Battocletti (Fiamme Azzurre) who immediately tried to stay connected to the leading group, led by Eritrean Rahel Daniel, by Kenyan Margareth Chelimo Kipkemboi and by Kenyan Mirriam Chebet. Both Kipkemboi and Daniel had already obtained the honors of this competition having conquered the place of honor, the first in 2020 with 19’27 “and the second last year when he crossed the finish line in 18’49”. and the winner of the 66th Campaccio, after a heated fight, was the Eritrean Rahel Daniel who finished her efforts in 19’10” followed by Margareth Chelimo Kipkemboi just 2”, in 19’12”.

Photo shoot made by Nick Zonna

