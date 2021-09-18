A growing number of migrants, mostly Haitians, have in recent days gathered under a bridge linking Mexico to Del Rio County in southern Texas. This Friday (17), the estimated number of people in the place reached about 12 thousand, which motivates criticism of the immigration policy of US President Joe Biden. The expectation is that the number will grow even more in the coming days.

According to Reuters, many Haitians reported that they came from South America, mainly Brazil or Chile, and that they made the decision to try to enter the United States because they were unable to obtain legal status in the countries they were in or because they suffered from unemployment. In the improvised camp, there are also people of other nationalities, like Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans.

Upon assuming the presidency in January, Biden, from the Democratic Party, reversed many of the immigration policies of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, but kept the so-called Title 42, a mechanism that allows the rapid expulsion of most illegal immigrants who are caught crossing the US-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities.

Pro-immigrant groups and those affiliated with the president’s own party criticized the ruling on the grounds that it restricts legal access to asylum, and this week, a federal judge in the United States ruled that the measure could no longer apply to families.

The images of the crowd under the bridge drew criticism from the Republican opposition. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced that he plans to introduce a bill to increase the state’s border security budget to $3 billion. “Biden’s open border policies have created a crisis on our southern border,” he criticized in a Twitter post this week.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, also of the Republican Party, told Fox News that the number of migrants under the bridge in Del Rio rose from about 700 to more than 10,000 people between last week and Thursday (16) alone.

“This happened because word got around that, for those from Haiti, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Vice President) said, ‘We have open borders, come to Del Rio, and they’ll let you in.’ It’s a political decision that Joe Biden could end simply by following the law and saying he’s going to send people back to Haiti, which is what federal immigration law requires,” he said.

Federal government data released this week show that more than 195,000 migrants were arrested on the southwestern border of the United States in August, which, according to Reuters, represented a slight drop from July, but was still one of the highest rates in 20 years.