Requirements for the anti-terrorist security of children’s camps have been approved in Russia, the corresponding decree was published by the government this week. The document, in particular, assumes the division of such organizations into categories depending on how great the risk of a terrorist attack. Each has a separate list of measures. Most of them, for example, regular rounds of the territory, the presence of a panic button, explanatory work with children and employees, is common to all. Camps that have received a high category will also need to acquire video surveillance and security. Izvestia studied the new requirements and discussed them with representatives of the children’s recreation market and safety experts.

Four categories

The list of requirements for the camps was prepared after the tragedy in the Kazan school, where nine people were killed and more than 20 injured as a result of the May 11 attack. The document was formed in less than a week and published on the portal of legal information.

“These requirements establish mandatory organizational, engineering, legal and other measures to ensure anti-terrorist security of facilities (territories) intended for organizing children’s recreation and their recovery,” the document says.

Its action applies to stationary and tent camps, but does not affect objects that are subject to mandatory protection by the Rosgvardia troops (these are, in particular, large state camps, such as “Eaglet” and “Artek”) … Also, the document does not apply to places where sports or cultural gatherings are held and to objects for children’s recreation organized by educational organizations during the holidays.

All other camps, according to the new rules, are proposed to be divided into four categories, depending on how great the risk of a terrorist attack … The main criteria are the number of terrorist attacks that occurred or were prevented on the territory of a particular entity over the past year, and the number of potential victims (it is proposed to take the maximum number of people who can be on the site during the day for it). Messages about a possible terrorist attack in the area of ​​the object’s location can also be taken into account.

If five or more terrorist attacks have occurred or were prevented on the territory of a subject in a year, the projected number of victims may be 800 people or more, and potential material damage or environmental damage is estimated at 300 million rubles or more, the object belongs to the first, most difficult of the available , categories …

The category of the second type includes objects located in a constituent entity of the Federation, in which from three to four terrorist attacks occurred or were prevented during the year. , the number of victims can be from 300 to 800 people, and the potential material damage or damage to nature is more than 150 million rubles, but not less than 300 million rubles.

If one or two terrorist attacks occurred or were prevented on the territory of the subject per year, the number of potential victims is from 100 to 300 people, and the potential damage is from 80 to 150 million rubles. , the object is assigned the third category.

The fourth includes objects located in regions where not a single terrorist attack was recorded during the year, despite the fact that the number of potential victims is up to 100 people, and the potential damage is less than 75 million rubles …

The category may be upgraded depending on the season and specific circumstances.

Such a measure is called logical by an expert in the field of integrated security of the Vityaz group of companies, Petr Fefelov.

– Because there are regions that are calm, and it is clear that where everything is calm and good, it may not make sense to introduce additional measures. One person who is on duty at the panic button is enough, ”he said in a conversation with Izvestia.

From detours to paramilitary guards

Requirements for objects of the fourth category are limited to the basic list common to all camps. It includes the mandatory presence of a person responsible for security, access control, an alarm button, the signal from which goes to the Rosgvardia units or to 112, available visual aids with emergency phone numbers, educational work with children and employees on how to behave during evacuation or detection of suspicious objects and unauthorized persons.

It will be mandatory to regularly visit all buildings and structures, as well as potentially dangerous areas – according to the new requirements, it will need to be carried out at least four times a day.

In addition, the management of the facility will have to ensure interaction with the territorial divisions of law enforcement agencies and promptly report the threat of a terrorist attack, and in case of receiving a message about the threat of a terrorist attack or the terrorist attack itself, ensure the evacuation of workers and children.

In the event that part of the premises on the territory of the object is leased, a lease agreement must be concluded with the tenants, providing the management of the object with access to these premises.

Objects of the third category will have to, in addition to this list, equip the territory with video surveillance and security alarm systems, as well as stationary or hand-held metal detectors. and.

Objects of the second category will also be required to equip stationary checkpoints, and objects that belong to the first category, among other things, will ensure the protection of the territory by employees of private security companies , non-departmental guard of the Russian Guard, “paramilitary and guard units of an organization subordinate to the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, or departmental guard units of federal executive bodies entitled to create departmental guards.”

A special commission under the leadership of a representative of the executive power responsible for children’s recreation and tourism in the region, which will include representatives of the Russian Guard and security agencies, camp workers, will have to decide which category this or that camp belongs to, and determine the list of measures to be taken. and regional officials of the relevant department, as well as, by agreement, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

“Experts from among the employees of specialized organizations who have the right to carry out an examination of the safety of facilities (territories) may be involved in the work of the commission,” the document says.

90 days from the date of entry into force of the decree are allotted to check the existing facilities and those that will be put into operation. In the event of changes at an object that may lead to a change in category, the commission will have to examine such an object within 30 days from the date of making the changes. The commission itself is also given 30 days to work.

Based on the results of its work, a safety data sheet should be generated for each object. Representatives of executive authorities in the region will have to control the implementation of these measures. The decree provides for scheduled and unscheduled (in case of violations or complaints from citizens) inspections.

“Come on the beach, whoever you want”

Criminals most often study the selected object in advance, so the listed preventive measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of an attack. , Peter Fefelov is sure.

“Cameras, a fence, a good looking, noticeable security officer – all these are deterrents for criminals who, for some reason, chose this object to implement their plans,” he told Izvestia.

Most of what is listed in the document, with the exception of detours several times a day, is already being implemented in one way or another in many camps. , draws attention to the majority of market participants surveyed by Izvestia. But above all, we are talking about rich organizations that can afford such expenses.

– Most of the permanently operating stationary camps fulfilled almost all of these requirements. Exceptions due to limited budgets were camps in the hinterland. For them, for example, modern perimeter video surveillance systems are absolutely overwhelming, ”Marina Gritsun, chair of the Council of the Union of Organizers of Children’s Active Tourism, director of the Island of Heroes camp, told Izvestia.

The most significant, all experts agree, may be the cost of equipment for video surveillance systems and wages of employees of security companies (video surveillance systems are required for objects of the second and first categories, security – for objects of the first category. – Izvestia).

So, the cost of video surveillance systems can be several million rubles, for many camps this is “crazy money,” says Aydar Farrakhov, chairman of the Association of Programmed Children’s Camps. “We all understand that this is very important, but it turns out that the responsibility for providing additional security measures is not shared, but falls entirely on children’s health camps,” he wonders.

– If the camps are obliged to pay for the work of private security companies, then you understand, this is commerce. These are colossal costs. And given the fact that the camps did not work all of 2020, the year will be very difficult for those who survived, – agrees the former head of the Artek camp, head of the A-tour company, which deals with children’s recreation, Alexander Ryabinin.

At the same time, he notes, even taking into account all of the above there are still blank spots in matters of child safety. “A concrete example: you cannot enter the camp territory, but the beach does not belong to him. So, whoever you want to come to the beach. The only exceptions in our country are the camps of the sanatorium-resort type, on the beaches of which outsiders cannot be, ”says Ryabinin.

Two documents

Until recently, the camps were subject to government decree No. 272 ​​concerning security in crowded places, or decree No. 1006 (ensuring security in educational organizations), recalls Marina Gritsun.

The new document does not cancel their demands. At the same time, in the case of Resolution No. 272, the decision on what to attribute to places of mass gathering of people can be made at the municipal level, she draws attention : “As a result, a subjective factor arises, because it will be necessary to prove, for example, that this is a children’s non-stationary camp and terrorist protection is regulated by another document.”

In addition, a number of wordings in the new resolution also remain vague, including in the part concerning training for workers and children in non-stationary camps.

Questions also arise about the mechanics of the formation and work of the commissions themselves and about the conduct of planned and unscheduled inspections, including on the basis of citizens’ requests. , emphasizes Aydar Farrakhov.

It is almost impossible to dispute such appeals or check their source to make sure that the complaint was really from citizens, explains Marina Gritsun.

– Children’s rest is already under pressure from the inspection authorities, and such a wording can simply provoke a wave of unscheduled inspections, the number of which is not limited, she fears.