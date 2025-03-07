Barça has announced that Camp Nou’s works continue to move forward but without specifying the date of a return. The club has taught new images of the state of the construction of the new stadium, such as those of the installation of the seats, of which almost 40,000 has already placed.

The club explains: “The evolution and changes in the work of the Spotify Camp Nou are increasingly visible and the pitch advances in the previous works for the placement of the grass.” It is also evolving in less tangible aspects, such as the installed ducts that “will allow to refresh the roots of the grass and the aspiration to drain rainwater. Now the heating and cooling of the future lawn is already being installed. ”



The seats, in detail FCB

The most exciting images are those of the new chairs. Barça states: “The work is focused on the finishes of the first and second stand, in addition to the outer access to the installation.” As for the third grader, the club says: “It also advances according to the planned calendar”