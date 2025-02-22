Camp Beagle Resist: Judicial Victoria Against the Dog Speiz for Experimentation MBR Acres

If there is a place that symbolizes resistance and activism in favor of animal rights that is Camp Beagle. This little big camp located in Huntingdon, the United Kingdom, face from 2021 to mbr acres, a company that raises dogs beagle For experimentation. Now, after a long legal dispute, on February 19, the Supreme Court of the Royal Court of Justice ruled that activists can continue to exercise their right of protest in the camp, although respecting some limits.

The sentence is historical, when addressing crucial legal issues around the right of protest, to the use of precautionary measures and business restrictions to activists’ actions. “In the true spirit of David and Goliath, we, Camp Beagle, fight against a multi -million dollar team of specialized lawyers and won! Today’s judgment is a victory for the right to protest and to defend peace, goodness and justice in a world in which money is usually the one who speaks, ”says John Curtin, a member of the camp and representative of Camp Beagle during the process. “MBR hoped to intimidate us, but instead, we defended ourselves and Camp Beagle will not go anywhere until MBR Acres is closed once and for all. Then we will celebrate it. Until then, we have work to do. “You never give up” It’s not just a slogan for us … It is a promise that we did to the Beagles”

This judicial ruling also coincides with a clear sample of social support for the objectives of Camp Beagle, which this week had created a Parliamentary request to the United Kingdom Government for the prohibition of the use of dogs in experimentation. The petition obtained, in less than 96 hours, the 100,000 firms required, thus becoming one of the most quick requests that the threshold necessary for the Government to celebrate a parliamentary debate on the matter has reached.

At the gates of hell

“Camp Beagle is the last link in a long chain of protests that have taken place in this place during the last 3 decades,” explains Soledad Iriart, activist and member of the camp. In June 2021, a great national newspaper of the United Kingdom published a hidden camera investigation in which the transfer of dogs could be seen for the first time. Public opinion discovered that dogs were used for cruel essays and that caused a wave of protests.

After the demonstration, two women decided to stay and sleep in their cars at the doors of the farm. Other people were added during the following days and weeks. That’s almost 4 years ago. “The birth of the camp was not an organized plan; Camp Beagle is the organic expression of the deep desire of the people to save the Beagles”, Says Iriart.

Camp Beagle is located right in front of the only entrance point to MBR Acres, in a narrow strip of grass, between a small but busy rural road and the facilities where the dogs are, just behind the camp. “We have done everything comfortable that can be a camp on the edge of a road, but it is still an exhausting place, especially for the mental and emotional well -being of the people,” says Iriart. Dogs do not stop barking desperately inside the facilities, workers enter and leave, and activists are witnesses of how vans take dozens of puppies to laboratories, where they only expect cruel experiments and death.





The mothers, on the other hand, remain there, giving up for years, never seeing the sunlight, feeling the rain or stepping on the grass. And it is that the animals remain in industrial sheds, without windows, under a strict regime of 12 hours of artificial light and 12 of darkness. The anguish of dogs is heard continuously from the outside. There are thousands, locked in Cheniles with humid and dirty concrete soils, covered with feces and a sawdust that should absorb part of the urine. There are no beds.

“They are so deprived of the most basic needs that, when we were able to introduce covert cameras inside the ships, we obtained evidence that many showed signs of pathological behavior,” says Iriart. Dogs, including pregnant bitches, newborn puppies and those in weaning phase, remain in the ships from Monday to Friday, totally neglected, for 16 hours. “On weekends and holidays is even worse, a small team of about 5 or 6 employees goes for 4 hours, leaving animals alone for practically all day.”

This hell is a subsidiary of Marshall Bioresorces, the great American multinational dedicated exclusively to the breeding of animals for vivisection. Hurns, mice, guinea pigs, cats, mini pigs and dogs are raised. “In the USA they have breeding units with more than 23,000 Beagles and in France they have two huge facilities where they raise Beagles and Golden Retrieves”, Adds Iriart.





In case the situation was not terrible enough, MBR Acres has a license to sell blood and dog organs. “They maintain a colony of Beagles exclusively to bleed them and, according to inspection reports, some dogs go through that procedure more than 150 times, ”explains Soledad Iriart. “In the end, they are subjected to the so -called terminal bleeding, in which they are discouraged to death and then the organs are extracted, which are also sold for experimentation.”

The legal dispute between MBR and Camp Beagle

A short time after the establishment of the camp, MBR asked the Supreme Court to impose a restraining order with an area of ​​exclusion of a mile (1.6km) around the farm. He also requested that only one hour protest per week would be allowed with a maximum of 10 participants, and an annual protest with a maximum of 100 people.

Thus, in November 2021, the judge issued a temporary restraining order with an exclusion zone of 10 meters around the access door to MBR, in which no one could protest. He also prohibited interacting with vehicles that enter and leave the enclosure.

In April 2023, the trial was held, which lasted 6 weeks, in which both parties presented their allegations for and against the restraining order. MBR declared having spent almost 4 million sterling pounds in the legal defense of his application, while Camp Beagle representative, John Curtin, chose to exercise his own defense, without lawyers.

After almost two years of waiting, on February 19, 2025, Judge Nicklin issued a sentence. In the car, of more than 100 pages, the judge says that “the central issue of litigation is, in general terms, if the protest method that the defendants use is legal. Ultimately, it is about finding the right balance between the right to freedom of expression and demonstration of protesters and the right of the plaintiffs to exercise their legal activities. The law does not require that a person who exercises the right to demonstrate or protest demonstrates that he is “reason” (whatever that means), and Mr. Curtin is not obliged to convince the court that he is ‘reason’ by opposing experimentation with animals. ”





Thus, the last chapter of this litigation is a judicial decision that continues to respect the right to protest of Camp Beagle, in fact eliminating the 10 -meter exclusion zone around the access door to the farm established in the temporal order, as well as allowing a certain level of approach of activists to vehicles that enter and leave it.

Research against Secretism and Lies of the Vivisection Industry

The uninterrupted presence for almost 4 years at the doors of the hatchery allows MBR operations to be monitored closely. “We observe, record, investigate and study everything we see from the camp. A camera points to the door 24 hours a day and regularly fly a drone to get images of the dogs, ”explains Iriart. Activists also have a denunciation line, through which they receive testimonies and images of former workers and visitors from the center.

“We carry out daily pickets on the doors when workers arrive and go and broadcast in direct on our social networks every time the vans pick up the puppies to take them to the toxicology laboratories,” says Soledad. Camp Beagle has received support from multiple personalities in the United Kingdom, has a very committed community in social networks and also collaborates with other animal rights defense groups, inside and outside the country, such as the Antispecist Assembly of Madrid, which, which He leads a permanent campaign against living.





The recent judicial ruling is very good news for all those people who believe in the fundamental right to information on the activities of an industry whose procedures, essays and results affect both animals and humans. A watered industry with public money and very aware that, every time their practices come to light, they lose a little more social support. Hopefully a Camp Beagle at the door of each and every one of the world’s laboratories and hatcheries.