Federal deputy pastor Sargento Isidório (Avante-BA) published a video this Sunday (20.Jun.2021) about the case Lázaro Barbosa, a 32-year-old criminal suspected of carrying out a slaughter in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, and committing other crimes, and said he’s going to “join the fight” to capture the “serial killer of the DF”.

In the publication, the congressman appears camouflaged among foliage, with a Bible in his hand and holding a log. In the text that accompanies the video, he states: “During the 110 years of the Assembly of God Church, as a Soldier of JESUS ​​I joined the fight to catch the Gadarene Lázaro. We are in prayer for the security forces of Goiás and the Federal District. We want you arrested, arrested. As long as you don’t shoot the cops.”

In an excerpt of the video, he says he can’t “to remain silent with Lázaro killing so many people. It’s a lot of death, a lot of family. Can’t you see that this is the devil’s thing? I come from Bahia, boy, I’m leaving a gadarene. [expressão bíblica]. […] don’t you understand yet? That’s 1 spirit of Gadarene. The PMs from Brasília and the PM from Goiás aren’t managing to find the guy. You have to have spiritual eyes.”

Watch the video (2:39 min)

THE CASE

About 300 agents are looking for the serial killer Lázaro Barbosa in the surroundings of Brasília.

On April 26, the man broke into a family’s home in Sol Nascente (DF), locked father and son in their bedroom and took the woman to a thicket, where he raped her.

On May 17, he took another family hostage at the same location. On June 9, he invaded a farm in Ceilândia, also in the DF, and stabbed and shot 1 couple and 2 children to death. On the same day, he stole a farm, surrendered the caretaker and owner of the place.

On June 12, the criminal fled to Cocalzinho de Goiás, 110 kilometers from Brasília. There, he shot people, invaded rural properties and set fire to a house, already fleeing from the police.

On June 13, Lázaro stole a car, abandoned it on the BR-070 and fled into the woods.

The searches entered the 12th day this Sunday (20.jun). There is a task force base set up at a school in the district of Girassol (GO).

