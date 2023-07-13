Am Auerberg, on the Ederseerandstraße and everywhere else where motorcyclists prefer to circle, you meet people who look as if they were on their way to the Gobi desert. Or, at the other extreme, approaching Misano. There is nothing wrong with good and complete protective equipment, on the contrary. Some, however, prefer it to be more inconspicuous, less martial, so civil that you can hardly tell the difference between motorcycle clothing and ordinary street clothing.

The market in this segment, which is summarized under terms such as urban or classic, “grows and grows”, as the company Modeka observes. It was founded in 1946 by August Oberkönig as Beckumer Leder-Bebekleidungswerk, produced motorcycle suits for the first time in the 1970s, concentrated on the motorcycle market in the 1980s and today, still family-run, offers a wide range of products. World travel attire plays just as important a role as sports gear, but increasingly also subtle urban looks. A comprehensive range of motorcycle jeans, for example, is just as important as sneaker-style footwear. Such things look good in everyday life, on scooters and motorcycles alike.