Formia, refuses to rent the house to the anticamorra journalist: “The escort scares the neighbors”

Marilena Natalea journalist from Caserta who fight against the mafiasdenounced with a post on social media: “They do not rent me a house because I am under guard.” The professional recounted the experience of looking for a holiday home in the Municipality of Formia, in the province of Latinto. According to what has been described, several tenants would have refused to rent the property to her as soon as the presence of the police escort was discovered, 24 hours a day. Marilena Natale writes: “Mortified for doing my duty”.

According to the tenant, it would be the presence of the carabinieri a “Destabilize the other guests”. “I’ve been contacting people in Formia for days for a rental. An arduous undertaking believe me. But I never imagined receiving a refusal because I am under guard. I am disconcerted, I closed the conversation. “These are the words of the journalist on Facebook.

