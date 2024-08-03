Camorra, the mafia fugitive Salvatore Mari has been arrested. He had not been found since last November. Stopped in Giugliano by the Carabinieri of Naples

The Camorra Mafioso Salvatore Mariknown as O’Tenente, was arrested during the night between Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st July by carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples. He had been included in the list of “dangerous fugitives” of the Ministry of the Interior since July 19, even though Mari, in reality, had been a fugitive since the last months of 2023 and untraceable since November 7 of the same year. It was thought that the 47-year-old could be hiding in Monterosa district in Naplesthe neighborhood of the Abbinante clan to which he belongs, however, the man continued to move from one point to another. It was taken by the carabinieri while he was walking along Via Ripuaria in Julian on board a yellow Mini Cooper and in the company of two people with no criminal record. After the capture, the police identified the den where he was hiding. Salvatore Mari was then taken to the Secondigliano prison.

Who is Salvatore Mari and his time in hiding

Salvatore Mari, 47 year old mafiosois considered a prominent member of the Matching clan affiliated with the Camorra. The November 7th last year he had escaped the execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the Court of Naples at the request of the Neapolitan prosecutor’s office, the district anti-mafia directorate. Since that day he had not been found. Instead, 36 people believed to be close to the Mari clan and investigated for various reasons had been arrested. The turning point It arrived last night, when the Carabinieri of the investigative unit of the Neapolitan provincial command, with the support of the Carabinieri of the Stella company, tracked down their man.

The capture, the arrest and the hideout

Before stopping the car in which Mari was travelling, a yellow Mini Cooper, the carabinieri blocked another car which served as a relay. There were two people on board with no criminal record. Mari was also in the company of two other people with no criminal record. Identifying the fugitive was possible thanks to a complex web patrolling investigation activitytechnical and traditional activities. Once taken, then, the men of the Arma went to the mafia dena villa in Castel Volturno, in the province of Caserta. There, the carabinieri found two other people, also with no criminal record, found and seized 500 grams of marijuana, the sum of 9,920 euros in cash, a flashing light, handcuffs, fake police paddles and finally some parts of uniforms similar to those of the police force.

Salvatore Mari was led into Secondigliano prison and is at the disposal of the judicial authorities. The six men found with him, and in some way linked to the 47-year-old, were reported for aiding and abetting.