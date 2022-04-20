NAPLES. The carabinieri del Ros, at the end of investigations coordinated by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, notified 57 precautionary measures (36 arrests in prison, 16 house arrest and 5 temporary prohibitions to carry out business activities) issued by the investigating judge on April 9 against as many under investigation. At the same time, the Gico della Guardia di Finanza notified two other temporary prohibitions to carry out business activities and urgently seized movable and immovable property and company shares for a total value of 150 million euros. Crimes allegedly committed to facilitate the Moccia Camorra clan have been contested for various reasons.

The Neapolitan investigating office, coordinated by the prosecutor Giovanni Melillo, disputes, for various reasons, the crimes of mafia association, extortion, use of money, goods or benefits of illicit origin, self-laundering, fictitious registration of assets, corruption, port and detention illegal firearms, receiving stolen goods and aiding and abetting. All crimes are challenged in the aggravated form as, according to the investigators, they were committed to facilitate the Moccia clan.