A Camorra killer Yes is graduated with 110 cum laude. It’s about Roman Castlein prison for the murder of Gino Tommasinothe PD municipal councilor killed on 3 February 2009 along the central Viale Europa in Castellammare di Stabia. Catello Romano is one of the hitmen in the pay of the D’Alessandro clan and was part of the commando that killed Tommasino. Yesterday – we read in Il Messaggero – ha discussed his thesis from prison obtaining not only top marks but also academic mentionexposing his conclusions with a partly autobiographical thesis in Sociology entitled “Criminal fascination“. Catello Romano is now 32 years old and is detained in Catanzaro prison. In a cell at least another ten years will have to pass.

To date, – continues Il Messaggero – it is the only one of that commando who didn’t regret it. He is serving a cumulative sentence of around twenty years, has been in prison since the end of 2009 and, after six months spent under 41-bis, is subjected to a less afflictive security regime. In prison he first approached the Buddhismthen he converted to Islam. In the meantime she has decided to study sociology and to delve into philosophical themes. She was also authorized to attend the discussion motherwho told his story emotion and his emotion for the milestone achieved by the former young Camorra killer.

