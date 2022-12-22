Camorra, the case of the 26-year-old dissolved in acid by mistaken identity

A terrible fact of black news it just came to light 22 years later. A boy was kidnapped and killed and then his body dissolved in acidbut the 26 years old Julius it had nothing to do with the person they were looking for i boss from the Camorra to Naples, guilty of a sgarro and that was to be punished. The amaranth-colored car, that dramatic July 30, 2000 – we read in Repubblica – stops in front of the church. There are inside four menthey wear police bibs. Two get out of the car, one turns to the boy sitting on a motorbike. “Are you Savior?» he asks. And the young man respectfully replies: “No, Commander. My name is Julius“. Nonetheless, they invite him to follow them to the barracks. “Don’t worry, it’s just a simple check,” they tell him.

Those four – continues Repubblica – however, are not policemen, but racketeers. They are looking for such a Savior to solve “a family matter”, they want to punish there relation that he had intertwined with the sister of a boss. But they take it out on the wrong person. He’s not what they’re looking for. Whoever made the “tip” made a mistake. But once you get in the car, its fate is sealed. Then they kill him with gunshots they dissolve the body in acid and set the car on fire. Julius disappears into thin air. They will look everywhere for him, but to no avail. Only in 2011 comes a first turning point: a leading exponent of the powerful Camorra clan decides to collaborate with righteousness and also reveals i details of what, in the minutes, defines as follows: “The blackest and most anguished chapter of my criminal history”. So after 22 years they come arrested the guilty of the brutal and macabre homocide.

Subscribe to the newsletter

