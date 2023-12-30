Camorra boss Rullo, who has been on the run for 3 months, arrested in Spain

Bitter celebrations for the boss Nicola Rullo, arrested as a fugitive by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Naples after a three-month escape. Rullo escaped a detention order in September this year. The right-hand man of the clan's founder, Edoardo Contini, He was tracked down in Spain, on the basis of the information acquired and the investigative activity conducted by the Carabinieri who managed to track him down by following the movements of his family members.



It was precisely that network of acquaintances and affections that betrayed him. Thanks to the continuous exchange of information with the Spanish police, the Carabinieri and Udyco found Rullo in a well-known resort in Alicante, El Plantio Golf Resort, where the 53-year-old had taken refuge for at least 20 days. He is sentenced to 4 years, two months and 8 days in prison for mafia-type association. Rullo is now in prison awaiting the extradition order.

