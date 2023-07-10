Since this morning at dawn, the carabinieri of the Castellammare di Stabia company have been carrying out a precautionary measure issued by the Gip of the Naples court at the request of the Neapolitan DDA against 18 people believed to belong to the ‘Cesarano’ clan.

Among the various crimes contested – the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Naples let us know – also that of extortion aggravated by the mafia method committed against entrepreneurs and shopkeepers in the Stabia area. Among the victims also a family member of the collaborator of justice Raffaele Imperiale.