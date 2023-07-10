Camorra, hard blow to the Cesarano clan: 18 arrests for extortion against entrepreneurs and shopkeepers

From the first light of dawn, the carabinieri of the Castellammare di Stabia company are carrying out a precautionary measure issued by the Gip of the court of Naples at the request of the Neapolitan DDA against 18 people believed to belong to the “Cesarano” clan.



Among the various crimes contested – they let the Provincial Carabinieri Command of Naples know – also that of extortion aggravated by the mafia method committed against entrepreneurs and shopkeepers in the area stabiese. Among the victims also a family member of the collaborator of justice Raphael Imperial.

