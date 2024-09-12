Eleventh edition that until Sunday will have as protagonists 100 events and 160 guests. Record numbers underlines the mayor Giovanni Anelli in thanking the organizers and the municipal offices for the work behind the event. The two directors of the Festival, Danco Singer and Rosangela Bonsignorio explain how the theme of “Hopes” was the most current choice “because the world we knew no longer exists but as Seneca said ‘even if fears have many arguments, you always listen to hope”.



01:37