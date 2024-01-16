Camogli – The most sincere and touching thought is that of the children of the Umberto First Kindergarten: «We will always remember you like this; always attentive, always smiling, always very sweet, always available for any initiative concerning the nursery and the children. Have a nice trip Grandma Tinagrandmother of all children.” Tina Di Marco, who passed away after a long battle with the disease, was truly a person loved and known by everyone in the city. For this reason, her passing leaves great pain and tomorrow, for the funeral scheduled for 3.30 pm in the Basilica of the Assumption, a large turnout can be expected. Tina, widow of Gero Ognovigilant historian, leaves the lilies Rita and Michele.

Everyone knew her because she had been managing a laundry in Via della Repubblica for years, but above all because she was always available and affable to everyone. She was always ready to give her help, advice, a simple smile to anyone who needed it. Even when she started to feel ill, to need treatment, she had not given up on her work and her good mood. For this reason, yesterday many wanted to remember her on social media, describing her exactly as she was: a kind-hearted person, who loved Camogli and dispensed her kindness to everyone.