Camogli – Big party on Sunday 16 July, in Camogli, to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the birth of Italian Federation of CycloTappo Games, the ancient game of crown caps with the effigy of cycling champions slid down a track. For the occasion, this year’s championship is made up of 30 stages.

The game day, organized on the Quadrata del Miramare in Camogli, saw players play the 13th and 14th Stage of the 2023 Italian Championshipthe 2 stages also gave points to the players for the 10th Liguria Trophy and, above all, served to decree the winner of the 3rd Gualtiero Schiaffino Memorialrediscoverer of the ancient game and President of the FIGCT, who died in 2007.

A moment of the award ceremony of the winners of the 13th and 14th stage and of the third Gualtiero Schiaffino Memorial

For the sports report, the winners of the 2 races were Mauro Lagomarsino from Camogliwho raced with his inseparable Vito Taccone, e Riccardo Giusti from Pontedera who chose to run in the first race with Peter Sagan and in the second with Gianbattista Baronchelli. The highest podium at the Memorial, by sum of points, was won Mauro Lagomarsino with 41 points, followed by Riccardo Giusti with 38 points and by Viareggino Michele Pardini with 27 points. The sun and the heat made the day “heroic” for the participants but it didn’t affect the participants’ enthusiasm and performance.



Game caps at the finish line of a track

The unusual competition has attracted the attention of many children who have learned a new game – for them – and who will certainly repeat it with their friends.

The next trips will see the federation’s riders land in Versilia a Lido di Camaiorethen in Abruzzo a Peoples and ad Aosta. The day was made possible by the hospitality of the Camogli administration, which participated with the presence of the deputy mayor Lorenzo Ghisoli and the city councilor Claudio Pompei.



Runners engaged in a cycle cork competition