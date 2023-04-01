Camogli – A 66 year old female of German nationality, she fell in the afternoon, while walking along the path of Mount Portofino which leads from San Rocco di Camogli to San Fruttuoso. The tourist was with her husband, who alerted the emergency services.

Fall on the path leading from the locality Pietre Strette descends towards San Fruttuoso di Camogli for a 66-year-old German tourist on a trip with her husband.

The woman sustained a serious head wound, but never lost consciousness. Alpine rescue and firefighters are on site, as well as volunteers from the Green Cross of Ruta. The woman received first aid on the spot. To recover it, the Drago air ambulance was called which hoisted the tourist on board and transported her to San Martino in Genoa.