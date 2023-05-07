Camogli – A 12 year old boy, on a trip to the Riviera with his family from Turin, was injured after a dip in the sea in Camogli. The young man dived headfirst from the shoreline, however hitting the bottom (a few tens of centimeters at that point). It was family members and some passers-by who called for help. The volunteers of the Green Cross of Camogli and the 118 self-medicine intervened.

Once stabilized in place the little boy, who accused torpor, was accompanied in red code at the hospital San Martino of Genoa. The 12-year-old is now hospitalized for observation. It will be a CAT scan to highlight the trauma. However, his condition is not serious.