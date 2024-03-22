The Vélez road starts from the Almeria town of Vélez-Blanco and runs 64 kilometers until it reaches Caravaca de la Cruz. Due to the absence of urban centers and services, it is advisable to do this route by bicycle.

If the pilgrim is very interested in covering the route on foot, he must bear in mind that he will need the help of a vehicle to pick up travelers halfway, approximately when crossing the border between Andalusia and the Region, when he will have walked close to 28 kilometers.

On the second day, a vehicle will once again be needed to take the pilgrims to the point where they left off the previous day to continue the remaining 36 kilometers to Caravaca de la Cruz, which should be done in just over seven and a half hours. Beyond the solitary landscapes that walkers and cyclists can find on the way to Caravaca, with its particular palette of colors given by the limestone lands, gypsum and clay, and small buildings and abandoned farmhouses, visits to the castle are interesting. of Vélez-Blanco, which dates back to 1515 and was built on an important Islamic citadel. It is considered an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and was also declared a Historical-Artistic Monument belonging to the National Artistic Treasure in 1931. It should be noted that the castle was ordered to be built by the Marquis of Vélez, Pedro Fajardo y Chacón from Murcia. Also in the surroundings of this town in Almeria you can visit the Cuevas de los Letreros, which are part of the Rock Art Complex of the Mediterranean Arc and which was first declared a National Historical Monument in 1924 and later World Heritage by UNESCO due to the importance of the cave paintings that it preserves and that are about 7,000 years old. Precisely, in this rock shelter, the indalo was discovered, the figure that represents a man with a rainbow in his hands and which has become the most representative symbol of Almería.

