Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2023 – 17:03

The Unified Health System (SUS) currently offers 29 integrative and complementary practices to the Brazilian population. Among them are homeopathy, herbal medicine, yoga, laying on of hands and shantala, among others. On the one hand, health professionals and users are satisfied with the results of these practices. On the other hand, there are those who criticize the offer of these therapies in the SUS (Unified Health System) for arguing that they have no scientific proof.

According to the consultant for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Rafael Dall’Alba, these practices do not replace conventional treatment. “It’s not about choosing one or the other. It is about integrating these models and generating stronger health, with the perspective of Brazil generating a stronger SUS, with a health professional with an expanded clinical toolbox to better care for the population.”

Related news:

Natalia Pasternak, professor of science and public policy at Columbia University, is critical of the offering of these practices, arguing that they have not been approved for methodological rigor and, therefore, have no scientific evidence that they work.

The director of Comprehensive Care Management at the Ministry of Health, Marcos Pedrosa, argues that it is not possible to evaluate loneliness processes in modern life, for example, with scientific methods like evaluating a drug. “No serious health professional will propose a circular dance or a massage with a therapeutic goal of healing in mind. This is not the horizon”, says Pedrosa, highlighting that the practices are complementary to conventional treatment.

Biochemistry professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) Alicia Kowaltowski also criticizes the provision of practices in the SUS, arguing that activities such as yoga or meditation should be offered by the State, but not in health units.

“The difference between medical treatments and cultural treatments is very clear to me. Meditation is a cultural, social thing that can improve the lives of many people and must be practiced, it must be offered to the population, but it must be offered within socialization, cultural and well-being facilities, but not in the Unified Health System, which must be focused on health practices. Mixing things up doesn’t make sense”, says the teacher.

The report from TV Brasil visited several Health Units, seeking to show some of the 29 practices, in addition to other therapies offered by the SUS. Among them, the public will learn more about self-massage, Lian Gong, cupping therapy, foot baths, homeopathy, herbal medicine, shantala, stress reduction techniques, blessings and yoga.

Alternative paths in the SUS is the theme of the program Reporting Pathswhich airs this Sunday (24), at 10pm, on TV Brasil.