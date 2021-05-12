Las Noches del Malecón confirms the singer’s performance Camilo which is incorporated into the third edition of the festival. Camilo will perform on July 7 at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia. It will be the first stop on his tour ‘Mis Manos tour’ with which he will perform in concert in Spain for the first time. Tickets will be available from 12.00 on this Friday.

The multidisciplinary artist will be presenting his second album ‘Mis manos’, which includes the world hits ‘Vida de Rico’ (four times platinum in Spain, No. 1 on radio), ‘Baby’ (double platinum record), ‘Ropa Cara’ ( platinum record) and ‘Machu Pichu’ (platinum record). Being the honest storyteller that he is, with impeccable compositional skills and intuitive sensibilities, Camilo, a 2021 American Grammy nominee and 2020 Latin Grammy winner, has become one of the most established artists of his generation in Latin music.

After the great reception of his first album ‘Por primera vez’ (2020), which featured international hits like ‘Favorite’ and ‘Tutu’ with superstars Pedro Capó and Shakira, returns with this second album, ‘Mis manos’ (2021), accompanied by a first world tour with a special stop in our country, which will have all the Covid security measures and that its loyal followers, the «tribe», they should not be lost.

In addition to this important confirmation, Las Noches del Malecón has announced this Wednesday three new names that are added to the list of the edition, Sôber, Startled Girl and Cyclonauts. This new installment will begin at the end of May and will continue during the months of June and July, becoming one of the longest concert cycles held in the Region of Murcia and making Murcia one of its main tourist attractions in the summer.

Sôber and Ciclonautas (July 28) and Sobresalto Girl (July 27) are the new artists that are part of the poster. Three new shows join the programming of this third edition that already has more than fifty shows, including concerts, comedy and children’s shows. Sôber is one of the reference bands of national rock and metal since its formation in the early 90s. This year they will publish a new album with which they will repeat again when it comes to capturing the attention of the great national and international public with their rock metal

Tickets for these new concerts will be on sale on the official website of the cycle: www.lasnochesdelmalecon.com el next Friday, May 14 at 12:00. The capacity will be very small, complying with and adapting to the restrictions and measures derived from the health crisis that we are still going through.