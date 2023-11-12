It was a special victory. Of course it was special! He just made the last putt, the last of this week’s 260 strokes and number 65 of Sunday’s round, Camilo Villegas looked at the sky and dedicated the victory to Mía, his daughter who died on July 26, 2020. It was the culmination of another brilliant week and, this time, with a more than deserved trophy.

The Antioquian, at 41, returned to the PGA Tour winners’ circle. More than nine years have passed since his most recent victory, the 2014 Wyndham Championship.

Now he won the Bermuda Championship, a victory that, in addition to a prize of 1.17 million dollars, guarantees him the card for two seasons, 2024 and 2025.

This is how Camilo Villegas reacted to his fifth victory on the PGA Tour

“It feels incredible. Nine years, nine years in which sometimes you stop believing, but I never stopped getting up early and getting to work,” Villegas said at a press conference.

“Life is interesting, it has ups and downs on both the personal and professional sides. You just have to maintain a path and keep your mind where it should be. “I love working, I love having a purpose every morning,” he added.

Last week, Camilo was very close to winning in Mexico, in Los Cabos. He entered the last round as the leader and ended up losing the tournament due to an eagle by South African Erik van Rooyen on the last hole. He now rowed from behind: he started one stroke behind the Swede Alex Noren and ended up winning by two, sealing his victory with a birdie on the 17th.

“When I saw Alex make a bad chip on No. 17, I didn’t have the best lie in that bunker, but I looked at my caddy and said, ‘All right, bro, let’s take a good shot here.’ He came out a little better than he expected, a good birdie, he gave me a little protection, a little freedom for the next hole,” the Colombian acknowledged.

This resurrection of Villegas in the last two weeks is not free. It is the result of work with the Argentine José Luis Campra, with whom he has had several work sessions to improve aspects of his game.

‘Pepa’ has been a friend and rival of Camilo for more than 20 years: Campra won him a South American Youth Championship in Medellín with the Argentina shirt in 1999 and that same year, together, they won the Doug Sanders Invitational in Scotland. And his name is also linked to that of another great figure in Colombian golf, Juan Sebastián Muñoz: she has been his cadi in recent times.

Camilo had to fight a lot to win again. He overcame a shoulder injury that left him without competing for 21 months. Then came Mia’s death. But he said it himself: he always has a reason to fight and to work. And for that reason, today he celebrates a title that is worth gold.

SPORTS

