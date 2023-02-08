Camilo Villegas, the Colombian player with the most wins on the PGA Tour, will be the great attraction of the Astara Golf Championship presented by MasterCard, the Korn Ferry Tour tournament that will start this Thursday at the Country Club of Bogotá.

With a purse of one million dollars in prizes, of which the winner will take 135,000, the contest will be played, in the first two days, in the two fields of the historic Bogota club, Fundadores and Pacos y Fabios. The last two rounds will be played on the court that has hosted the tournament since its first edition, in 2010.

Villegas, winner of four tournaments on the highest American circuit (BMW Championship and The Tour Championship in 2008, Honda Classic in 2010 and Wyndham Championship in 2014), will be the great attraction of the event. The man from Antioquia wants revenge after finishing in the fourth box in the 2020 edition.

“It is always a pleasure to be in your country. Three years ago he came to play this tournament and the truth is that I still remember how much fun I had. It is enormous to know that Colombia has a tournament of this quality,” Villegas said at a press conference.

Camilo Villegas was fourth in this tournament in 2020.

“Although I am 41 years old and with many goals already accomplished, there are young players here with great expectations and I definitely can’t wait to start the tournament,” he added.

Zuluaga and Faccini complete the Colombian quota

Villegas is one of the three Colombian representatives in this edition of the tournament. Daniel Zuluaga and Daniel Faccini will also be in competition, after getting their places through the local classifications.

It should be remembered that Marcelo Rozo, who is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, will be out of the circuit all year due to injury.

Only one Colombian has been able to win the tournament: it is Juan Sebastian Munoz, who prevailed in the 2016 edition. That year he won a box for the PGA Tour, a circuit that he has just left to join LIV Golf.

Brandon Matthews, the champion of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.

A group of 156 players, representing 19 countries, will go for the throne left vacant by American Brandon Matthews, winner last year and who managed to get the card for the PGA Tour.

