Camilo Villegas, the most relevant Colombian in the list of participants in the Astara Golf Championship, at the Bogotá Country Club, he did not have an easy day, although he managed to play under par on the first day of the Korn Ferry Tour tournament.

Villegas played on what, in theory, is the easiest course in the tournament, Pacos and Fabios. He finished with -1 thanks to an eagle on the last hole.

“I didn’t feel very good, I made a double bogey in the 14 that painted so that the round went away. Pacos is the field where few have to be done, but we ended up in the red, which is important to be able to return tomorrow (today)”, explained Villegas at the end of the round.

“He had a good drive, he had to hit a shot of about 150 yards, including wind, and he hit it perfectly, that’s the good luck he needed to be able to come back,” added the man from Antioquia about the eagle that saved his round.

That was the first round

Only one of the first 15 cards of the day were marked in the other field, Founders. The American David Kocher took advantage of Pacos and Fabios and scored a 62 (-8), with which he kept the lead.

One shot behind Kocher is his compatriot Kevin Dougherty and six players are two shots away, including the best Latin American, the Argentine Abel Gallegos, winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship in 2020.

“I started hitting badly and making many pars on the first nine holes. Fortunately I was able to close at 5-under thanks to those birdies and the eagle at 9. I’m very happy to have finished strong. Tomorrow I will continue with the strategy of keeping the ball in the fairway and I hope to be able to sign another good lap”, said Gallegos.

Positions:



1 David Kocher (USA) 62 (-8)

2 Kevin Dougherty (USA) 63 (-7)

T3 Abel Gallegos (Argentina) 64 (-6)

T9 Martin Contini (Argentina) 65 (-5)

T37 a-Daniel Faccini (Colombia) 68 (-2)

T53 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 (-1)

152 Daniel Zuluaga (Colombia) 77 (+7)

