After going through very difficult moments in his career due to personal situations and injuries, Camilo Villegas is once again at a high point on the PGA Tour. At the end of last year he won a tournament again after almost 10 years.

The victory in the Bermuda Championship allowed Villegas, 42, to secure his card on the American circuit for two years and return to two of the Majors, the Augusta Masters and the PGA Championship, in addition to The Players, considered the ' fifth great' in world golf.

The victory achieved at the end of last year was the fifth in his career on the Tour, which he reached in 2006. In 2008 he won the BMW Championship and The Tour Championship, in 2010 the Honda Classic and in 2014 the Wyndham Championship.

Even though at some point Villegas lost his card, he is still a highly recognized and respected player on the circuit. And that allowed him to be considered for a very important appointment. The Antioquian was elected as a member of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2024.

Villegas will be part of a group of 16 golfers who, as the tour announced on its website, “advise and consult with the Policy Board (Board of Directors) of the PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues that affect the Tour.”

The number one in the world ranking, the American Scottie Scheffler, is also part of the PAC, as are Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater and Justin Thomas.

Villegas, nominated for PAC presidency

In addition, Villegas and Streelman were nominated to be president of the PAC, in an election made by the golfers themselves and that will end on February 27.

The term lasts three years and there are six presidents, with a period of three years. Villegas aspires to replace Jordan Spieth, who finishes his job in 2025. The other five are Patrick Cantlay (2024-26), Peter Malnati (2023-25), Adam Scott (2024-26), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Tiger Woods.

