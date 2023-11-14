Sorry for speaking in the first person. I must confess that I did not think that Camilo Villegas would return to the big tent of American golf. We had had recent and telling cases of top-level players such as Severiano Ballesteros, David Duval, Ben Curtis, Ian Baker-Finch, all of them winners of Majors, who although they fought, were never able to return.

I thought Camilo was going to be one of them, and what a pleasure to know that I was wrong. Spurred not by money, but by the shame that this player has and by the responsibility of being our lady figure of golf, Camilo never gave himself up. It was a long struggle, nine years, but in the last few years, in a huge hole. In that tunnel that was in, there were barely glimpses of church candle light.

Camilo continued fighting. “I love working, I love having a purpose every morning,” he said. And that was more than reflected in these last two weeks. Fortunately for him, for Colombian golf and for world golf, because Camilo is a figure here, there and there, in February of this year he found a strange teacher, and we say strange because he doesn’t even live in the United States. He is a coach in the land where he was born, Argentina.

José Luis ‘Pepa’ Campra appeared to tell him: “You are going to win again.” He himself admitted that, in fact, he doubted that. It was a devastating fight. Jack Nicklaus already said it: “It takes us hundreds of blows to gain trust and only one to lose it.” That’s how strong things are in top-level golf. For us fans it is simply coming home sad, trying to improve. For a professional it is his life, his work.

Camilo was collapsing, despite all those exceptional conditions that had elevated him to the top. Even, he had to break down his ego, his arrogance, and he did it with humility. He even went down to play tournaments that had never been on his mind. All of this, looking for that return.

The resurrection of Camilo Villegas: two brilliant weeks

And it finally arrived: the work with Campra was reflected 15 days ago in the Los Cabos tournament, in Mexico. Four sensational rounds: 64, 64, 69 and 66, 25 under par, to lose on the 72nd hole with an eagle from his opponent.

I say it again: I thought it was one of those weeks that players have. I was looking forward to finding out if that was going to be ratified at the Bermuda tournament. And wow, wow: what a pleasant surprise! 67, 63, 65 and 65, 24 under par, to achieve victory.

Camilo’s performance was unique: he shot 49 under par in two consecutive PGA Tour tournaments. We have not found another brand like it in what we have been able to review. Those are big words. And most importantly: he intoxicated us with the aroma of his game. It was a recital of resources and inspiration. That immense confidence in those shots, putting that ball on the tee with a 3-wood and hitting it three feet high, what a feeling. Those crossbunker shots, wonderful. The truth is, it was surprising.

All of us who were able to see on television, Colombians and non-Colombians, felt immense emotion, of a player who was returning, and for a long time: he returns to the Masters, the PGA Championship and The Players.

With my golf partner at this publishing house, Orlando Ascencio, we will have an interview with ‘Pepa’ Campra. Wait for her: she will tell us wonderful things about our two golf figures of the moment: Camilo, as his coach, and Sebastián Muñoz, as his coach.

Getting to the green

German Street

For the time