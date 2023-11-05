This Saturday, Colombian Camilo Villegas remained the leader of the World Wide Technology Championship, a PGA Tour tournament. which is played in Los Cabos (Mexico), and reaches the last day with good chances of achieving its fifth victory on the American circuit.

Villegas was champion of the BMW Championship and The Tour Championship in 2007, victories that propelled him to a second-place finish in the FedEx Cup that year. He then won the Honda Classic in 2010 and the Wyndham Championship in 2014.

A victory in this tournament would help the 41-year-old from Antioquia regain his full PGA Tour card. For now, the options are very good: he was second on the first day, finished as the sole leader on the second and now shares first place with the American Matt Kuchar, with 197 strokes, 19 under par.

This was Camilo Villegas’ performance in Los Cabos

This Saturday, Kuchar put pressure on Villegas from the first hole, scoring an eagle, and was up to seven ahead of the Colombian, but what he did on the 15th hole ruined his day.

Kuchar scored a quadruple bogey (8 strokes on a par 4), sending the ball out of bounds on his tee shot and making two errors on the approach.

The Antioquian was at +1 in Saturday’s round after the first nine holes, but he had a good shot and a birdie on the 18th hole allowed him to catch up with Kuchar in the lead. His card was 69 hits (-3).

He is also Colombian Andres Echavarria He had a good round this Saturday: he shot 67 shots, five under par, to go up 25 places in the tournament and reach 37th place, with 206 hits (-10).

On the last day, this Sunday, Villegas will play alongside Kuchar and the South African Erik van Rooyen, third in the tournament table with 198 strokes (-18). The round, for the Antioqueño, will begin at 12:42 in the afternoon, Colombia time.

The round will be seen on Golf Channel, starting at 3 pm, and on Caracol HD2, starting at 4 pm.

