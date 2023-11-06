An incredible shot allowed South African Erik van Rooyen to achieve the final victory in the World Wide Technology Championship, PGA Tour tournament, and leaving without a prize the very good week of the Colombian Camilo Villegas, who was very close to winning again on the circuit, nine years after his most recent victory.

Villegas, 41, shared second place in the tournament in Los Cabos (Mexico) with the American Matt Kuchar, with whom he had started the day sharing first place.

The Antioquian had a good round: he finished with a 67, five under par, without errors and with five birdies. He even managed to save a difficult moment of the round on the 14th hole, when he had a bad shot and his ball ended up in a very difficult position, lost in a bush. From there he managed to save par.

Camilo Villegas great week, he took 2nd place in the @WWTChampionship from Los Cabos Mexico. A sacrifice for an unplayable ball on the 14th hole where he saved par, deprived him of being in the lead.

64, 64, 69, 66 for -25, great performance. Erik Van Rooyen from South Africa won -27, he did not fail pic.twitter.com/twuxrypsrJ — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) November 5, 2023

But what no one was counting on was the extraordinary shot by Van Rooyen, 33 years old and a professional since 2013, who achieved the first victory of his career on the PGA Tour. He finished with a 63 stroke, 9 under par, on the last day, and accumulated a 261, 27 under par. The South African sealed the tournament with an eagle on the 18th hole, to beat Villegas and Kuchar by two strokes.

It was Villegas’ best performance of the season, in which he had only been able to play 10 tournaments, with only three passes made. This, for not having the complete card.

Two years to return to a Top 10

Villegas had not been in the top 10 of a PGA Tour tournament since 2021, when he finished in eighth place at the Honda Classic, one of the four tournaments he has won in his career: he did it in 2010.

He also won the BMW Championship and The Tour Championship in 2007 (the year he was second in the FedEx Cup), and his most recent victory was in the Wyndham Championship in 2014.

Nicolás Echavarría He also had a good week: he finished in 31st place, with 272 strokes (-16).

SPORTS

More Sports news