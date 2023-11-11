Camilo Villegas returns to the fight for a new title on the PGA Tour, which could be the fifth of his career. A week ago he was very close in Los Cabos (Mexico) and now he reaches the last day of the Bermuda Championship with very good options.

The Colombian delivered this Saturday a card of 65 strokes, six under par, to place himself in second place, with 195 (-18), one behind the leader, the Swede Alex Noren.

Villegas opened with a birdie on 1 and only stumbled on hole 4. From there, he built a great round that leaves him again, like last week at the World Wide Technologies Championship (Mexico), with a chance to return to the triumph.

With five birdies in a period of six holes (from 7 to 12) Villegas climbed the board and got fully into the fight for the title.

This is how Camilo Villegas sees his options to win again

“I played very patiently, especially after the bogey on 4 and a close miss on 5. After the birdie on 7, I started to feel comfortable and dropped 9,10, 11 and 12 just before the difficult part of the course , where I hit good shots at 15 and 16 and closed with a good birdie at 17. There is still one day left and luckily I will be in the final group to see what happens,” said Villegas, after his round.

Villegas has found optimal performances in recent weeks that leave him on the verge of recovering his full status on the PGA Tour.

“I’ve been working on my swing and the changes I’ve made are starting to pay off and feel more natural. That means I’m doing things right and all the work is headed in the right direction. But there are still three rounds and one more to go, we have to come back tomorrow, do the same and see what happens,” she noted.

This Sunday, the Colombian will go out with Noren and Ryan Moore looking for the fifth victory of his career on the PGA Tour. The most recent was in the last tournament of the 2014 regular season, the Wyndham Championship.

“Alex (Noren) and Ryan Moore and I played together in college, so we know each other well. It’s good to be part of the final group for the second consecutive week. On Sunday you feel more anxious, more nervous. Last week I felt it, but maybe not as much as I imagined. Hopefully it can start in a good way and if not we will have to be patient and see what the game has in store for us,” Villegas concluded.

The leader is the Swede Alex Noren, also 41 years old, who this Saturday scored a 4-under par 67, free of bogeys and who is looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

