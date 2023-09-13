In a very close and fought match, and with little offensive clarity, Colombia’s best player on their visit to Chile was the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas that avoided defeat. This is the individual balance of Néstor Lorenzo’s team.
Colombia Ratings
Camilo Vargas: savior angel with three saves. His reaction and reflexes prevented the bow from falling. seven points
Daniel Muñoz: he spent it on the floor. She slipped on a sideways ball that ended up on the post and in another fall there was also a risk. Four points.
Yerry Mina: He could barely play 22 minutes, until he got injured. No note
Jhon Lucumi: committed to a Chilean option that went wrong. He suffered in side crosses. In the disallowed goal he dropped the mark. Five points
Deiver Machado: Chile also entered its area and raised centers. He was late in some duels. Five points
Jefferson Lerma: He had a lot of work, he was left without support and he had to multiply. six points
Matheus Uribe: a lot of transportation, a lot of running, going back and forth, little efficiency. Five points
Jorge Carrascal: Although his passes illuminated the path, it was very intermittent. He received a yellow card and was substituted. Six points.
Luis Diaz: a lot of fighting, a lot of running and fighting, but he couldn’t do his thing. six points
John Arias: imprecise in the passes. He didn’t weigh. Four points
Rafael Santos Borré: Beyond his usual pressure and his will, it weighed very little. The ball didn’t come to him clean either. Five points
Dávinson Sánchez: He entered for Mina (23 PT). Timely in the closings, but he made a very dangerous mistake. six points
James Rodriguez: He entered through Carrascal (13 ST). It was the guide that was needed, clearer and more constant. six points
Jhon Jader Durán: He entered through Borré (13 ST). He didn’t have a chance. No note
Juan Fernando Quintero: He entered for Arias (25 ST). He didn’t show up. No note
Luis Sinisterra: He entered for Díaz (25 ST). He had one left and it didn’t hit him. No note
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET
More sports news
#Camilo #Vargas #angel #Colombia #individual #balance #Chile
Leave a Reply