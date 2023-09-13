In a very close and fought match, and with little offensive clarity, Colombia’s best player on their visit to Chile was the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas that avoided defeat. This is the individual balance of Néstor Lorenzo’s team.

Colombia Ratings

Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. Efe

Camilo Vargas: savior angel with three saves. His reaction and reflexes prevented the bow from falling. seven points

Daniel Muñoz: he spent it on the floor. She slipped on a sideways ball that ended up on the post and in another fall there was also a risk. Four points.

Yerry Mina: He could barely play 22 minutes, until he got injured. No note

Jhon Lucumi: committed to a Chilean option that went wrong. He suffered in side crosses. In the disallowed goal he dropped the mark. Five points

Deiver Machado: Chile also entered its area and raised centers. He was late in some duels. Five points

Jefferson Lerma: He had a lot of work, he was left without support and he had to multiply. six points

Matheus Uribe: a lot of transportation, a lot of running, going back and forth, little efficiency. Five points

Jorge Carrascal: Although his passes illuminated the path, it was very intermittent. He received a yellow card and was substituted. Six points.

Luis Diaz: a lot of fighting, a lot of running and fighting, but he couldn’t do his thing. six points

John Arias: imprecise in the passes. He didn’t weigh. Four points

Rafael Santos Borré: Beyond his usual pressure and his will, it weighed very little. The ball didn’t come to him clean either. Five points

Dávinson Sánchez: He entered for Mina (23 PT). Timely in the closings, but he made a very dangerous mistake. six points

James Rodriguez: He entered through Carrascal (13 ST). It was the guide that was needed, clearer and more constant. six points

Jhon Jader Durán: He entered through Borré (13 ST). He didn’t have a chance. No note

Juan Fernando Quintero: He entered for Arias (25 ST). He didn’t show up. No note

Luis Sinisterra: He entered for Díaz (25 ST). He had one left and it didn’t hit him. No note

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

