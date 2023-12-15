The current Liga MX tournament will come to an end this Sunday either with América as champions on the Azteca Stadium field or with the Tigres as two-time champions, just as they did last semester, being crowned in someone else's yard. From there, the clubs will have a break until January 12, 2024 when the next season begins. This almost month-long break will be used to rebuild squads within market movements.
One of the names that sounds the loudest during the transfer period is that of Camilo Vargas, but the player assures that both he and his family live comfortably and gratefully within Guadalajara and that they are very grateful to both the club and the city. for everything they have offered him.
More news about the transfer market
There has been a lot of talk that after 5 years with Atlas, Camilo could step aside from the club to sign for one of the most popular teams in the country, with América and Cruz Azul being the teams that have explored his signing in recent days. However, the latest statements from the Colombian veteran indicate that he could stop this movement.
Furthermore, the goalkeeper affirms that after five years in the team, he feels like a reference for Atlas and has the goal of seeking a Liga MX title with the red and black team. In this way, there are two viable scenarios, the negotiations with the two capital teams have cooled down or, his sale is being negotiated from the shadows and both he and Orlegi want to avoid external noise.
