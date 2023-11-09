Atlas is not even a shadow of what they were long ago in their era as two-time Liga MX champions. It is clear that the sporting changes that Orlegi made after the end of the Diego Cocca era did not sit well internally and today the team is on the verge of not even getting a play-off this semester, an eventual failure that will inevitably cause more movements within of the red and black box template.
For more news about Mexican soccer
There are several players who will end their cycle with the pearl of Guadalajara, some simple discards, others who made a difference in the best era of the club to deliver two Liga MX titles. One of the important players who made the decision to step aside and look for a new challenge is Camilo Vargas, a goalkeeper of excellent conditions who believes that his cycle with the club to which he gave everything has ended.
Rodrigo Camacho of Fox Sports confirms that Vargas and the people of Orlegi have agreed on his transfer at the end of the tournament. The goalkeeper, today a star of the Colombian National Team, wants new airs and new, greater challenges with the goal of reaching the 2026 World Cup and the next Copa América as the starting goalkeeper of his nation. Atlas supports his wishes and They consider it transferable from now on. The source at the same time assures that the race to sign him will not be complicated, either Cruz Azul or América, some of those two teams stay with Camilo.
#Camilo #Vargas #leaves #Atlas #Cruz #Azulo #America #destinations