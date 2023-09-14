It is not a minor fact: the Colombian National Team has gone 447 minutes without conceding a goal; the last 180, in official matches, for points and in the midst of the fight to reach the 2026 World Cup in North America. And one of those responsible for that defensive security was a man who has been 10 years patiently waiting for his opportunity.

Camilo Vargas He was highlighted yesterday by Conmebol as the starting goalkeeper of the ideal team of the first two rounds of the tie, making seven saves in the first two games. A good figure for a goalkeeper who, at 34 years old, wants to fight to stay in that position. In Santiago he was fundamental.

He has been on the national team’s radar since 2012, the year in which he was key for Santa Fe to break a 37-year streak without league titles. But since then he had to line up behind David Ospina, who built a long career until he became the player with the most games with the National Team shirt, 127.

He had to wait almost two years before making his debut with the National Team, in a friendly against El Salvador in October 2014. While waiting for his opportunity, he spent time in Nacional and Cali before beginning a notable career in Mexico, where he helped put an end to another drought, that of Atlas, which with a notable performance was crowned champion after 70 years!, in 2021.

The injury that has Ospina without playing an official match since January opened the door to the starting lineup for the Bogota native who, without many games with the National Team, continues to be one of the leaders of the historic generation and an example for those to come.

“The change and renewal in terms of names has been important. The construction that the new coaching staff has been promoting has been positive for everyone. In the game structure we have seen good group cohesion,” said Vargas, in March of this year.

Ospina has already returned to training with Al Nassr and other goalkeepers are pushing behind him. But Vargas is ready to continue responding.

SPORTS

