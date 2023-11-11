Atlas of Mexico tied 0-0 with Necaxa last Friday at the closing of the Apertura Tournament of the League, with a good performance by the Colombian goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas.

With nine men, Atlas took the point and reached 17 units, it is penultimate; while Necaxa came out last with 15.

(Copa América 2024: Conmebol confirms the date and venue of the draw)(Tragedy: Colombian baseball star dies in fatal accident)

Vargas, who these days began to be heard in the rumors of the next transfer market in Mexico, was the figure of his team and the fans recognize his great abilities.

The goalkeeper has won two consecutive titles in that country: the Apertura 2021 and the Clausura 2022, but Atlas’ current situation is not the best.

Once the match was over, a fan jumped onto the field, invaded the field and looked for Vargas.

Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper of the Atlas of Mexico. Photo: Instagram: @atlasfc

The fan knelt down and begged him not to abandon the team. The goalkeeper spoke with the fan for a few seconds, in an image that remained in the game video.

The Mexican press registered this week the interest of Blue Cross for the Colombian goalkeeper, as he understands that he needs to sign top players to consolidate his project.

However, the Atlas leadership says that no concrete offer or at least a survey has been received for the Colombian goalkeeper.