Around 48 cities and 64 concerts. Camilo embarked on his first global tour where his ‘Tribe’, the name given to his fans, sang his popular songs from start to finish. But just as there are good times, there are also bad ones.

With anecdotes and secrets to tell, the artist presented “Camilo: the first tour of my life”, in which he shows what it was like to take the Colombian show around the world, one that was still hit by the pandemic.

Trailer for “Camilo: the first tour of my life”

What will we see in Camilo’s documentary?

In the one hour and 19 minute special, the artist takes a tour of his concerts. People close to him, such as Eva Luna, his wife, or his parents, are also introduced and tell of his experiences with the interpreter.

“Going out to meet a legion of people who raised flags of joy, hope and love through songs, my songs, was a story that deserved to be told,” the composer told EFE.

Camilo will perform at the National Stadium on March 16, 2023. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Camilo

Where to see “Camilo: the first tour of my life”

Camilo’s documentary can be seen on HBO Max. The project is now available for the taste of all fans.

Camilo in Peru: concert will be in March 2023

Camilo He will give a concert in Lima on March 16, 2023, as part of his “De adentro pa’ fuera” tour. The pre-sale for the event at the National Stadium will take place on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6 through the Teleticket website.