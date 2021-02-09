Singer Camilo Echeverry, winner of the Grammy, caused controversy on social networks after a video in which he appears responding that he did not know who Selena Quintanilla was, the ‘Queen of tex-mex’ who marked an era in the music of the 90s.

Hearing one of his songs, he also did not recognize the voice of the late singer. “I had never heard it. I never listened to her. ‘Techno Cumbia’, I don’t know what it is. I don’t know about Selena, but I do know about Evaluna ”, he declared. All this generated a wave of criticism against him.

However, the Colombian singer-songwriter tried to reconcile with his fans through his Instagram stories, where he uploaded a video singing “Como la flor” a cappella, a hit song by Selena Quintanilla.

Evaluna Montaner’s also husband has not given further details about his controversial statements. He was born in 1994, a year before Quintanilla’s murder in 1995.

Who was Selena Quintanilla?

The American singer Selena Quintanilla began her artistic career at age 10, she was considered the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’, a musical genre that combines the popular rhythms of Mexico and Texas (USA).

At 23, when she was at the peak of success, she was assassinated by Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club and who is now serving a life sentence.

