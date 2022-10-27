The former governor of Ceará and senator-elect Camilo Santana (EN) stated, in an interview with Power 360who vote for the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2nd turn is equivalent to giving an answer to the “wave of hate, terrorism and violence” from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Another PT member to highlight the fight against electoral abstention next Sunday (30.Oct.2022), Camilo cited his concern about cases of electoral harassment by businessmen to employees, fake news on Lula and violent attacks on PT campaign acts.

Watch the full interview (34min02s):

“[Apoiadores de Bolsonaro estão] creating embarrassing situations to reverse this situation of voters who vote for President Lula, not only in the Brazilian Northeast, but throughout the country”, said the former governor.

“But I believe that the Brazilian population is smart [e] will respond to all this wave of hatred, terrorism, violence”, he added.

For the elected senator, the former deputy’s reaction Roberto Jefferson (PTB) with rifle and grenade shots against Federal Police agents and a shooting attack on a caravan led by the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (EN), are the result of “encourage violence and hatred” which he sees as “feature” by Bolsonaro.

Camilo stated that, in the final stretch of the 2nd round campaign, the strategy of Lula’s allies in the Northeast is to maximize the vote for the former president in the region.

In Ceará, the main targets are the 8% added that Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) had in the 1st round. Lula had 65.9%, and the goal is to get him to 75%.

“The other strategy has also been a strong presence in the Southeast region, in the South region, mainly São Paulo and Minas Gerais, trying to expand and reverse voting in the 2 main Brazilian electoral colleges”, said the former governor.

In São Paulo, Bolsonaro was the most voted candidate on October 2, with 47.7%. Lula had 40.9%. In Minas, PT was ahead, with 48.3%, against 43.6% for the candidate for reelection.

Lula’s new government

If the PT candidate wins the election, Camilo said that one of the priorities will be to change the spending cap rule to leave public investments and money for health and education out of the mechanism that limits the increase in expenses to inflation.

The former governor of Ceará said that the current format of the rapporteur’s amendments, which has been called “secret budget“, is “shame”.

“As governor, I went to some ministries and had no recourse. To have funds for that work, for that State agreement, I would need to go there to the deputy and ask him to release [uma emenda de relator] to that ministry”, declared. “This is a totally outdated practice.”

He acknowledged, however, that the next president will need to have “a lot of skill” to dialogue with Congress to “guarantee the end of the secret budget and make many investments in important works possible”.

Election in Ceará

Along with Camilo’s victory in the Senate seat dispute, state deputy Elmano de Freitas (PT) was elected governor of Ceará in the 1st round, with 54% of the votes.

Elmano’s candidacy was the result of the rupture of the alliance with the PDT, which chose to launch the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Claudio to the detriment of the governor Izolda Celltoday without a party.

PT members say that the PDT “took the right” of Izolda to seek re-election. Pedists claim that the PT tried to interfere in the internal decision-making process on the candidacy for the state government.

In the midst of the imbroglio, Ciro Gomes told the Power 360 that Camilo would have received an invitation from Lula to assume a ministry in an eventual new PT government to close the dialogue with the pedestrians in Ceará.

Camilo said that Ciro’s version is a lie. “I didn’t receive an invitation from President Lula, because I think anyone can only invite someone after they’ve been elected president. So this is a lie, right? It was spread here in Ceará to try to defame me”, declared.

After the 1st round, the PDT unanimously decided to support Lula’s candidacy against Bolsonaro. Ciro released a video saying that he was following the decision, but he does not even mention the name of the former president in the recording.

while the senator Cid Gomes (PDT), Ciro’s brother, has actively campaigned in public acts in favor of Lula, the former presidential candidate submerged.

“We still expected a firmer position than [Ciro] in relation to the defense of President Lula, for what it represents the moment of defense of democracy, in defense of a different project for Brazil, but, I repeat, we respect the position of each one”, said Camillo.

Profile

Camilo Sobreira de Santana is 54 years old. Married, has 2 children. He was born in Crato, in the southern region of Ceará. An IBAMA employee, he was deputy superintendent of the federal agency in Ceará from 2003 to 2004.

He was also a state deputy, secretary of Agrarian and Cities Development in the government of Cid Gomes.

In 2014, he was elected governor of Ceará, and re-elected in 2018 with almost 80% of the votes.

In 2022, after leaving the governorship to run for senator, Camilo was one of the main characters in the rupture of the alliance between the PT and the PDT in Ceará.

He won the only contested seat in the election to the State Senate, with 68.7% of the votes.