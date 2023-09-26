Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 19:00

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said this Tuesday, 26, that the government should launch a scholarship program for secondary education in October.

According to him, there is still no definition of the name of the program or the values. “It is defined that it will be a savings grant. The student will receive part of it every month and the other part he will receive in a savings account”, said Camilo. The savings balance could be withdrawn upon completion of high school.

The minister said that there will be conditions for receiving the resources, such as approvals and class attendance.

The idea of ​​paying a scholarship to high school students to reduce dropouts arose from the presidential campaign of current minister Simone Tebet, in 2022.