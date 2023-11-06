When visiting the Inep headquarters this Sunday (5.nov), President Lula signaled the end of charging the exam registration fee

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santanasaid this Sunday (November 5, 2023) that there is a “desire” to extend the exemption from paying for Enem (National High School Examination) registration to all candidates. The statement was given in an interview with journalists at the headquarters of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), in Brasília.

“There is a desire, which will be studied. Not only this issue of paying the fee, but other actions that we can coordinate with the States to mobilize”he said.

Camilo Santana spoke about the topic when taking stock of the 1st day of the Enem 2023 tests. The test included 90 questions: 45 on languages, 45 on human sciences, in addition to writing.

The minister mentioned that students regularly enrolled in the 3rd year of high school in public schools or on scholarships from private schools no longer pay the registration fee, which costs R$85. “After completing this Enem, we will carry out an assessment and outline some strategies for the 2024 Enem”he added.

Santana mentioned that there was a recommendation from the TCU (Federal Audit Court) on the topic, but did not go into details.

This year, 3.9 million people signed up for Enem. It is an increase of 13.1% compared to 2022.

In the morning, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the Inep headquarters. The Minister of Education said that the Chief Executive’s visit to the body “it was very symbolic”.

In an interview with journalists, Lula signaled that he wanted to exempt all candidates. Here is what the president said:

“I always say that investing in education is not an expense, it is an investment. I think we’re going to move forward so that people don’t even have to pay Enem taxes. We will have to come up with a combination so that we make it more attractive for these young people to sign up to take their Enem and be able to enter university”.

PRELIMINARY DATA

The MEC (Ministry of Education) has not yet presented consolidated data from the 1st day of tests. The president of Inep, Manuel Palácios, said that the numbers should be finalized by Monday (Nov 6).

Preliminary data was presented, which were collected by 8pm this Sunday (Nov 5). Here’s the complete (PDF – 1.1 MB) of the document.