Former governor of Ceará and pre-candidate for the Senate said he has only mild symptoms

Former Governor of Ceará Camilo Santana (PT) was diagnosed with covid-19 for the 2nd time. Vaccinated 3 times, the politician broke the news this Tuesday (May 10, 2022) through his social networks. He said he has only mild symptoms.

“I inform my brothers and sisters from Ceará that I tested positive for Covid. I decided to take the test after feeling a little in my throat. Thanks to the fact that I have already taken the three doses of the vaccine, I am only having mild symptoms. I will remain isolated for the next few days recovering”, published.

Here is the publication:

A pre-candidate for the Senate, Camilo was diagnosed with the virus for the 1st time in October 2020. At the time, his wife, Onélia Santana, also received a positive diagnosis for the disease. The politician reported, at the time, that he was fine and had only a few flu symptoms.