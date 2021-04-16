Camilo told, in a recent interview, how he began his love story with Evaluna Montaner. The Colombian recounted his first meeting with his now wife and how they got in touch after this approach.

The “KESI” interpreter spoke with the Ventaneando program and indicated that the first time he saw Ricardo Montaner’s daughter was at an event that was not related to his musical career.

“We met in Bogotá. They hired us to present the launch of a children’s shampoo “ , He said. He then revealed that it was his current life partner who took the first step and contacted him: “About a year or so later, she writes to me and now look at my little ring (marriage alliance).”

In the same way, Camilo referred to the current situation in the world due to the expansion of the coronavirus and how the disease has affected it. “With our family he hit us hard, we lost very close people, but I am also grateful that we were able, to blows so be it, reorganize priorities,” he said.

Camilo reveals that he already wishes to be a father

The Colombian singer has shown that he already dreams of adding more members to his family together with Evaluna Montaner. During a recent broadcast of La Voz Kids de México, Camilo revealed his wishes to be a father.

“Yes, I want to be already. Yes I want. Of course I want to, “he responded to the tender comment of a talented little girl who said she wanted to see him in his role as father.

