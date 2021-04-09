Camilo starred in a tender scene with one of the contestants of La Voz Kids on TV Azteca, a program where he participates as a couch.

The format of this reality show is based on the program’s four coaches competing to have the participant they want on their team. If more than one person wants the same person, it is up to the contestant to finally choose which couch they will participate with throughout the program.

Generally few are able to captivate the four coaches. This happened with Edgar Emmanuel, a 9-year-old Mexican boy from the city of Tecomán. The four couches: Camilo, Belinda, María José ‘La Josa’, and the duo made up of Mau and Ricky, had to convince little Edgar to be part of their teams.

However, before choosing, the boy asked the interpreter of “Expensive Clothes” if his mustache was true or false. When in doubt, the singer approached him to check it out on his own. Camilo He couldn’t help but collide with the little boy and play a few pranks on him.

The moment touched all the coaches. “Oh, Cami, I already want you to be a dad,” said María José, who was totally moved by the scene.

Before the comment, the singer replied: “Yes I want to be. Yes I want. Of course I want to ”, he mentioned excitedly. He also added “And have a talented son like you”, referring to Edgar Emmanuel.

The chemistry with the singer was enough for the little boy to finally decide to join the team of Camilo. Decision that the interpreter celebrated by dancing in front of the other coaches.

