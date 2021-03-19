Camilo climbed one more step in his successful musical career when he was invited by the tuned North American program The tonight show to present his song “Ropa cara” and his new album Mis manos, released in early March 2021.

The Colombian singer and songwriter celebrated his 27th birthday in the best way with his foray into space on March 16. “The performance is mind-blowing, with hypnotic background visuals, and Camilo is joined by some backing musicians,” describes The Rolling Stone magazine of the young artist’s performance.

“My hands in your hands. I’m dying! ”, He wrote Camilo in a video in which Jimmy Fallon presents the album My Hands. “I can’t believe I just sang ‘Ropa cara’ on The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, I’m grateful (…) A pride for my country, a pride for the tribe, a pride for everything that my music and my songs, ”he continued on his Instagram stories.

Camilo’s dizzying rise began in 2019 with the song “No te vayas”, the hit “For the first time” that earned him a Latin Grammy award in the category of best pop song in 2020, along with six more nominations.

“Total thanks for a night that I will never forget. My first time on the Jimmy Fallon show featuring my album My Hands with ‘Expensive Clothes’. Representing the tribe ”, reiterated Camilo, who came from performing on stage at the Premiere Ceremony of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

