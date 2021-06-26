One of the players most loved by the River fans is Camilo Mayada, who had an outstanding participation in the last Mexican soccer tournament, becoming one of the figures. However, that was to no avail as his club finished last in relegation, so he will have to pay the amount of 6 million dollars not to lose the category.
Given the cleanup of players that is happening at Atlético de San Luis, the Uruguayan player has received bad news about his future in Mexican soccer because his club decided not to continue counting on him for the next tournament, and with the pass in his hands he has become a free player.
Mayada has great probabilities of returning to River Plate, because being a completely free player, surely the Millionaire’s leadership will evaluate the needs of the club and will contact him, also remember that the player himself has declared his desire to return: “One always keeps a great memory of what River was, I’m always watching the games and watching what happens. One misses that day to day, that day-to-day competition, that winning stage. I feel that River is my home and I wish tomorrow to be able to return. River does not wait for anyone, it is performance and to be current. If I have to return, it will be because I am current and I can prove something “, declared for the program Como te va.
In addition, the probabilities increase more because Marcelo Gallardo has been asking for it on several occasions but due to different situations it has not been possible to specify, reason why his return is more feasible now.
The relationship that exists between the Uruguayan and “Muñe” Gallardo is very good, and surely both will want to meet again: “I think I knew how to reach the mentality that Marcelo wanted and that is why I sustained the time I was in River. Marcelo forged that winning mentality that I had and filled me with football concepts. He is a born leader, he has a great vocation for his work “Live for that. The results were not by chance. He is a fair technician who makes the decisions that he believes to be correct and that is the most valuable thing”, have been his statements about the Argentine coach.
We will see what happens in the coming days with the future of Camilo Mayada, where River fans surely want to see him again with the Uruguayan Millionaire shirt.
