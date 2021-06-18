One of the most beloved players of the River fans is Camilo Mayada, who currently belongs to Atlético San Luis of Mexican soccer. However, his future is uncertain after the internal problems that the Mexican club is experiencing.
The Uruguayan left the Millionaire in 2019 to reach a football where it was difficult for him to adapt, but after some games he managed to become a benchmark player, being part of the ideal team in several days. Now his club is experiencing a moment of tension after the relegation problem, where he will pay 6 million dollars not to lose the category.
Mayada was interviewed by the program “Como te va”, where he spoke about the great moments he lived with the red band, leaving between seeing his desire to return one day: “One always keeps a great memory of what River was, I’m always watching the games and watching what happens. One misses that day to day, that day-to-day competition, that winning stage. I feel that River is my home and I wish tomorrow to be able to return. River does not wait for anyone, it is performance and to be current. If I have to return, it will be because I am current and I can prove something “declared the Uruguayan.
While Atlético San Luis fans have received the good news that the club will stay in the city, the departure of players is something that is already beginning to happen, with Camilo Mayada being one of the players most desired by Mexican clubs for this transfer market.
Let us remember that Mayada’s return could have occurred a semester ago, but in the end an agreement was not reached, and now a possible return is more viable, Although everything will depend on the plans that the leadership and Marcelo Gallardo have.
The 30-year-old Uruguayan also spoke about what Marcelo Gallardo represents in his career: “River is a big club where you have to adapt, it costs some more and others less. I think I knew how to reach the mentality that Marcelo wanted and that’s why I supported myself. Marcelo forged that winning mentality that I had and filled me with football concepts. Gallardo is a born leader, he has a great vocation for his work, he lives for that. The results were not by chance. He is a fair coach who makes the decisions that he believes are correct and that is the most valuable thing “, he concluded.
River fans surely want the Uruguayan’s return, and although an arrival is very difficult, the player’s desire is always present. We will see if at some point Camilo returns to the Monumental.
