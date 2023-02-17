Former governor of Ceará and Minister of Education got confused at an announcement event about an increase in student scholarships

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, called the Planalto Palace the “Abolition Palace”, seat of the government of Ceará. He got confused during the announcement of the increase in scholarships paid to undergraduate, graduate and high school students, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the federal government, this Thursday (16.Feb.2023).

“This is a symbolic gesture. gesture that you [o presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)] gave in the early days of his government, receiving presidents of federal universities and federal institutes here at the Palácio da Abolição. By the way, at the Planalto Palace. I’m calling it Palácio da Abolição because it was the palace where I was governor in Ceará. Confusing the name, he said.

Camilo took over the government of Ceará in 2015. He was re-elected in 2018 and left office in 2022 to run for the Senate. won the election with 3.4 million votes. In December 2022, he received an invitation from Lula to lead Education.

Watch the moment Camilo Santana gets confused (45s):

student scholarships

The federal government announced this Thursday (Feb 16) an increase in scholarships paid to undergraduate, graduate and high school students. Values ​​have been frozen since 2013.

With the announcement, Lula waves to university communities, where his political group has strong support and Bolsonarism is rejected. In January, the Chief Executive met with presidents of federal universities.

Lula criticized his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the solemnity of this 5th. “There was a government that didn’t do things and things didn’t work. But we had a government that destroyed part of what was built”he declared.

Watch (3min44s):